Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did You Know? Daya Played By Disha Vakani Isn’t Garba Obsessed In Original Literature

It’s a new day and we are here to present you with a new or lesser-known fact about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about our beloved character of Daya ‘Garba queen of Gokuldham’, played by Disha Vakani.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Garba is synonym to Daya and Daya is synonym to Garba. No one can forget, how swiftly Daya’s feet move whenever any music is played. But you’ll be shocked to know to about the same character in Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, the literature from where the show is adapted.

Yes, as per Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, Daya’s character isn’t really obsessed with Garba. Surprising, isn’t it? Well, due to the same fact, the show received not-so-good reactions from the viewers who already had their hands on Taarak Mehta’s popular work of Duniya Ne Undha Chashma.

Meanwhile, speaking about Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress hasn’t been part of the show since a long time. Even though the actress kept her mum on returning back to the show, she’s surely missing the show badly. Recently, she shared a picture along with Dilip Joshi, with a caption which grabbed the eyeballs.

Disha shared her and Dilip Joshi’s picture from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She captioned it as, “Missing#tmkoc#loveyouall.”

For the unversed, it was in 2017 when Disha shot her last episode and left the show taking maternity leave.

