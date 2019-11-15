The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor Receives A HILARIOUS Musical Tribute From Krushna Abhishek & Team!

The Kapil Sharma Show always comes up with some or the other kind of hilarious content that is sure to make to the headlines. Recently, the Pagalpanti team including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi amongst others graced the show, and the evergreen Anil received a music tribute from the show’s cast.

In a promo video shared by Sony TV, Kapil Sharma could be seen announcing the musical tribute. The show started by Krushna Abhishek with him grooving to the tunes of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, continues with Kiku Sharda joining in and the entire cast dancing on the famous party track Gallan Goodiyan by the end. Of course, considering the theme of the show, there were many hilarious moments that will crack up the audience, but it was indeed a sweet step taken by the team.

Check out the promo video below:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma in a previously released promo was seen asking Anees Bazmee if there’s any truth to the rumours that suggest that he calls Akshay, Ajay and Salman; explains the movie script within 5-10 mins and gets it signed by them. He further goes on to ask, “toh sachi me itni jaldi convince ho jaate hai kya aapke paas unki koi videos hai” (Do they really get convinced so soon or do you have any videos of them).

To this, the entire cast bursts into laughter. Furthermore, Kapil asked Anil to whether he shows Anil Kapoor’s footage to the censor board to get his movies passed!

