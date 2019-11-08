The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh Mimics How Akshay Kumar Greets His Friends & It’s Hilarious AF

Kapil Sharma yesterday shared a video of Riteish Deshmukh imitating Akshay Kumar on the sets of his show The Kapil Sharma Show, and the internet is going crazy over it. The entire cast of Marjaavaan that includes Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh graced The Kapil Sharma Show and fans can’t wait for this episode to be aired.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil wrote, “How @akshaykumar paji meet his friends Hahahaha love u @riteishd u r mad”. In the video, Riteish is seen walking like Akshay and how he hugs his friend when he meets them. Everyone started laughing at Riteish’s act, as he imitated Akshay to the t and killed it with his impeccable mimicry skills.

Take a look at the video here:

Later Kapil asks Sidharth to mimic a celebrity and suggests him Karan Johar’s name. Riteish immediately stands up and starts dancing like Karan on Radha from Student of the Year and Sidharth accompanies him.

Marjaavaan is all set to release on November 15, 2019 and is directed by Milap Zaveri. This is the second time Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh will be coming together for a project after Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian.

