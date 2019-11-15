ATTENTION! Poonam Pandey To Go Live For Selling Her Yellow Bikini

Poonam Pandey knows how to seek attention and she does it in a very bold way. The actress often makes it to the headline for the things that she does on social media. With a fan following 2.9 million, Poonam knows how to lure her fans and leave them wanting for more. From posting sultry videos to obnoxious posts, Poonam does it all.

Today, she had made it to the news for selling her bikini. Yes, you heard that right. Poonam has been teasing the fans with hot bikini pictures and now we know why she is doing it. She revealed that she is seeling off her clothes to people and it is happening today. This bold move is yet another cheap attempt to invite people to her website.

Poonam posted a few videos in a yellow bikini which she wore under a top that read ‘Porn Hub’. Porn hub is an online website for pornography. She first announced that she would be selling off her t-shirt and her sunglasses but then said that she would be selling her bikini instead. She wrote, “Giving away my Personal Bikini.”







Earlier, Poonam posted a video of herself where she can be seen dancing to Beyonce’s song Crazy In Love from the film Fifty Shades Of Grey. She captioned the image as, “HAVE YOU WATCHED DIRTY?”

Poonam also grabbed the headline when she posted a video of some guy grabbing her breasts. She posted a video of herself dancing on a table, approaching her fans to visit her website and watch her new videos.

Poonam has been a part of Bollywood films like Nasha, Aa Gaya Hero and The Journey of Karma, but failed to impress the audience with her acting skills. With her Bollywood career not going in the right direction, Poonam often takes to social media to share sultry pictures, earning popularity on social media.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!