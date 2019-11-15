Ileana D’Cruz’s HOT Outfits For Pagalpanti Promotions Can Be Your Next Party Attire!

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the hottest actresses in B-Town. She is currently promoting her upcoming comedy flick Pagalpanti which also stars John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles. Ileana has a naturally toned body and doesn’t need anything artificial to maintain it.

Ileana has been sharing really lovely pictures on Instagram wearing hot outfits and we can’t help but drool over it. She has been putting such sensuous pictures and taking the internet by storm.

She has carried a monochrome look too like a boss and this can be the perfect attire for your next party. She has kept all her looks simple yet sexy. She has carried minimalistic jewellery and makeup and that’s what highlighting her entire looks.

Take a look at all the outfits here:

She has been wearing plunging neckline almost every day making the trend look even better. On the personal front, Ileana recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone. She revealed that she also saw therapists after the breakup.

On the work front, Ileana will be next seen in Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!