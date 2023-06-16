The Idol, starring Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and the popular music artist The Weeknd, has been shrouded in controversy since day 1 of its release and now news about the show not getting renewed after season 1 has been making the rounds. Only two episodes of it have been out, and it has already created a lot of buzz but not in a positive way with all the graphic s*x scenes and bad acting, people are not digging it that much.

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK’ Jennie too made her Hollywood debut with this show, but she too got criticised for her alleged bad acting. For the unversed, it is also Sam Levinson, who is known for the critically acclaimed series, Euphoria, and since there have been only two episodes, the future of the show is still uncertain.

As per a report on Page Six, a source’s insight has hinted that there might not be a season 2 of The Idol; as per them, “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.” There have been multiple sources who revealed The Weeknd is not pleasant to work with, one labelling him as “egomaniacal” and another sharing their experience of working with the singer and saying, “not an ideal experience … and not one I am eager to repeat.”

On the other hand, HBO, under which the show The Idol has been made, denied reports of season 2 being cancelled, and the insider claimed, “The door is definitely still open — it’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process … we’re only two episodes in.” They added, “It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show.” Meanwhile, the netizens are glad that it might not come back with a season 2 owing to the cast’s poor acting and controversial s*x scenes, as people termed them as total cringe.

One of the users tweeted, “pandemic over!”

Another wrote, “i just love good news”

One of the third commented, “Disgusting show”

While one of them, referring to the much talked about The Weeknd scene, wrote, “They must’ve saw that weekend scene and decided they were gonna cancel it “

Followed by another saying, “i literally watched a bit of it it’s so cringy omg.”

