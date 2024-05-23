“The Good Doctor” concluded seven seasons on ABC on Tuesday, and if you’re searching for the perfect series finale filled with lots of drama, heartfelt moments, and a healthy dose of optimism, this show succeeded on all fronts.

Launching on September 20, 2017, the drama followed the development of autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) from surgical resident to successful physician at San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital, as well as a husband, father, and friend to his coworkers over the years.

What happens in The Good Doctor Season 7 Finale?

The series finale sees Dr. Shaun Murphy coming to terms with the news of Dr. Aaron Glassman’s deadly brain cancer in Tuesday’s season finale. After much protest, Glassman, who only has 6-8 months to live, converses with Shaun, how he only wants to live peacefully in his remaining moments. He takes Glassman on a farewell trip on the carousel he used to ride with his late daughter Maddie, promising to be there for him in his last days.

Glassman, in turn, saves Shaun’s medical license. Shaun then administers a medication that the FDA does not approve; Claire loses her left arm but survives a severe infection that could have almost killed her.

While the series did not show an actual death scene for Glassman, the series decided to show the viewers a time jump into the future.

The time jump that wrapped up the series finale

In the last moments, The Good Doctor fast-forwards ten years. Speaking on his incredible journey and the guy who made it all possible, Shaun, the chief of surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, offers a TED Talk. Shaun and Claire co-manage the Dr. Aaron Glassman Foundation for Neurodiversity in Medicine, founded six months after Glassman passed away. Within a few years, the charity has ties to 32 medical schools and 17 hospitals.

Meanwhile, Claire married Jared, and they are raising a daughter together. Although the medical drama ended with a tragic death, The Good Doctor left its fans warm and hopeful.

Must Read: IF Box Office (North America): Rules The Domestic Chart With Its $35 Million Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News