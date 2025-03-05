The FRIENDS cast had a secret ritual before every show. It wasn’t scripted, and no one outside their circle knew about it. But for ten seasons, it was something they had to do before stepping onto the set.

It was simple, but once you hear about it, you’ll realize just how much these six truly cared about each other. The FRIENDS’ cast had a tradition before every show. It was their way of staying connected and supporting each other before performing live.

But when Lisa Kudrow was pregnant, this ritual became even more special. Her co-stars didn’t just encourage her—they included her unborn baby in their good luck wishes. It was a small gesture, but it showed just how close the cast really was.

Kudrow portrayed Phoebe Buffay for all ten seasons of FRIENDS. In seasons four and five, Phoebe was a surrogate for her half-brother, Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice. And even in real life, the actress was expecting her first child with her husband, Michel Stern.

Before each taping, the cast huddled up. Kudrow, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, Perry, and LeBlanc did this before every show. They’d say (as the actress told PEOPLE (via TODAY), “Have a great show! Love you, love you, love you!” It was a simple but meaningful way to keep their bond strong.

Once Kudrow’s pregnancy became part of the show, the cast made a small but touching change. Instead of just wishing each other well, they started including her baby. “They’d say, ‘Love you, love you—love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy, and that was his name,” Kudrow recalled.

This cast wasn’t just acting like best friends—they actually were. Over the years, they proved their loyalty in many ways. They negotiated their contracts as a team, supported each other’s personal lives, and remained close long after the show ended.

Even after FRIENDS ended in 2004, the cast stayed close. They reunited for interviews, birthdays, and even a full FRIENDS reunion in 2021. Aniston, Cox, and Kudrow still spend time together and often post about their friendship on social media.

