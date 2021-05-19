The Family Man Season 2 Trailer Gets A Shattering Response - 5 Million In 5 Hours & Counting!

The Family Man Season 2 Trailer was unveiled for the audiences at 9 AM today and the response it has got just makes it seem like this was the one thing audiences have been waiting for. The first season of The Family Man released in 2019 and created a fandom of its own.

The trailer of Season 2 garnered a whopping 5 million in 5 hours, trending on #1 and that is an impressive feat and a first for any OTT show. Just goes to show the crazy fandom and their sky-rocketing anticipation because of the two year wait. A web-series that resonates with millions of viewers, who kept watching the first season throughout the two years to keep in touch with the story.

The fandom stretches Pan-India primarily and also globally because of Amazon Prime Video’s reach in over 240 countries and territories. The thriller-spy series has been sought for owing to its compassionate storyline. Working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency, Srikant Tiwari, a world class spy on a deadly, high risk task, Srikant Tiwari who also is a middle class family man trying to maintain a balance.

Many prayers have been answered with the announcement of Season 2 and trailer launch and now it is going to be a testing wait for the audiences until the release day. The love and praises the trailer has received surmounts everything. Nobody has shown this amount of excitement for a release for the longest time now and this web-show’s trailer has one of the fastest growing numbers ever.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The show also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

