The Family Man Season 2 undoubtedly has been the next big thing since the excitement around Mirzapur 2 was on the downhill. Manoj Bajpayee & the team ended the show on a very exciting cliffhanger leaving the fans to want more from the upcoming season. Since its teaser release in January, social media has been flooded with queries of when the makers are finally releasing season 2.

On various occasions, we saw actors from the show’s team saying that the makers will be making an announcement soon. The rumours also stated that it will come in the Summer of this year & the month of May was allegedly reported as the release month. Now, a strong rumour has debunked every report stating a different month.

For the unversed, makers of The Family Man Season 2 released a statement in the month of February confirming the delay of the show. The statement read, “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.”

After this, the speculations were rife that the makers would be coming with the show in May. But now, a report in Pinkvilla states, “The Family Man 2 is absolutely ready and will be released in June. Amazon Prime Video, along with Raj and DK, will be announcing the final release date soon.”

It’s to be seen when the makers will officially announce the show, but as they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and this latest report is that smoke.

Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2 sees Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar reprising their roles. The upcoming season also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas. Directed by Raj and DK, some media reports suggest the show will release in May though no official confirmation has been made still.

