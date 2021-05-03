Donal Bisht Extends Her Support To Journalists Who Lost Their Lives In The Pandemic

Actress Donal Bisht who is currently shooting for her Telugu debut film, Dare to Sleep, took to social media to extend her support to all the journalists who are striving hard to cater news to all the masses. For the unversed, the media industry has beared the loss of a plethora of journalists in these recent times and the recent one was Rohit Sardhana who passed away due to COVID-19 yesterday he was survived by his two daughters and a wife.

Donal had spent 4 years serving as a journalist and a prime time anchor of a leading channel before entering into the acting industry. The actress captioned the video by writing “#IStandByMedia In this pandemic when all of us are advised to stay at home, the members of the media are out there in the virus-ridden streets of our country – witnessing the terrors of the virus and reporting the same to us as we sit comfortably before our television.”

“A big salute to all the journalists who have been working relentlessly to deliver us the right information. I’ve been a journalist for four years of my life, and I know how much hard work it takes to do this job! My heart goes out to all the media warriors who lost their lives to COVID 19, and their families #IStandByMedia. Big salute to all the journalists. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat #IStandByMedia #CovidWarriors #MediaWarriors” added Donal Bisht.

Donal Bisht has always stood up for the right causes and voiced her opinions gracefully. She also held mental health awareness campaigns to lift the spirits of her fans and followers during the pandemic.

What do you think about this campaign? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

