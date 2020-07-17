The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Marvel Fans Won’t Get To See New Captain America Anytime Soon

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Web Series was officially confirmed in April 2019. It was going to star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The series went on floors in October 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia before moving to the Czech Republic in March 2020. The filming had to be brought to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest update related to the series is, the wait for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier especially among Marvel fans may get longer. The series which was earlier supposed to premiere on Disney Plus in August may now only release later this year. The web series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in titular roles was nowhere to be found in the latest listing of Disney Plus’s schedule for upcoming releases in August.

The events in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will take place after 2019 released Avengers: Endgame. After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) teams up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test.

The shoot of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is expected to resume in Atlanta in August 2020, with a short shoot in the Czech Republic later in 2020. It will also be the first original Marvel TV series to debut on Disney Plus.

