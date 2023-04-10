‘The Crown’ writers were forced to change the script for season six after it was revealed that Gillian Anderson would not be returning.

The 54-year-old actress previously portrayed former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on the show but after scheduling conflicts prevented her from reprising the role, ‘The Crown’ writers had to rewrite some of the scripts hastily, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Thatcher was met with global critical acclaim, and she was a huge asset to ‘The Crown’. It had been hoped she would be able to make an appearance in scenes around the golden wedding, but sadly, that has not been the case due to scheduling issues,” a source told The Sun newspaper.