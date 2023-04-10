‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress Chahatt Khanna shared her excitement as she is all set to be part of the Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer film ‘One Way’. She said she is looking forward to exploring different opportunities and playing challenging roles.

‘One Way’ is a supernatural thriller also starring ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor Zayed Khan, and directed by filmmaker Shyam Ramsay’s daughter, Saasha. In the movie, Chahatt plays the role of a woman who is a mentor to the character played by Jacqueline Fernandez. She said that both the films are completely different from each other and that is what Chahatt is happy about.

Chahatt Khanna is also going to be seen in another film titled ‘Yatri’. Talking about these projects, Chahatt said: “I enjoy working across different mediums. However, films have a longer shelf life than other mediums and that’s the reason every actor aspires to do films. While I have been a part of a bunch of films in the past, my forthcoming films will showcase me in characters that I have not played earlier. These films offered me the scope to show my mettle as an actor and play the kind of parts that challenged me to push my boundaries.”

The actress, who is known for ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai‘, and many more, added that the most satisfying thing for her is to get different kinds of roles and get a chance to experiment and learn with each new project that is coming her way.

“As actors, we wish to play a variety of roles. I have always made a conscious effort to make sure that I don’t get stereotyped in a particular image. The endeavour is to surprise the audience every time you do a project. I have always strived to be a versatile actor and am grateful for the fact that I have got the opportunity to portray a wide range of characters over all these years. Professionally, I am pretty confident that 2023 will be an eventful year for me”, concluded Chahatt.

