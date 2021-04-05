



The Boys started in 2019 and has only two seasons so far, but the show enjoys a huge fan following. Based on the comics of the same name, the show shows superheroes in a negative light. While the comics like Marvel & DC have presented superheroes in a very positive light, The Boys has a totally opposite take on it. It talks about how superheroes can misuse their powers and to what extent they can harm the public.

All the fans of The Boys know that one of the several highlights of the show is its violent and gory content. If at all the first season is not violent enough, things get murkier in season 2. But do you know, the show is actually a diluted version of the comics when it comes to violence and bloodshed.

As per IMDB, The makers of The Boys had to tone down the graphic scenes including the ones involving s*x and drugs. But in the comics that wasn’t the case. Now imagine, if the level of violence is so high in the show, what would be the level of comics.

Also, do you know, all the superheroes in the show are parody versions of those from DC? While Homelander resembles Superman, Queen Maeve is like Wonder Woman, The Deep takes inspiration from Aquaman, A-Train from Flash, Black Noir from Batman. While these are just the superheroes shown in the web show. There are a few in the graphic comics as well like Tek Knight & G-Men which have drawn inspiration from Marvel’s Iron Man & X-Men.

Created by Eric Kripke himself, The Boys stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Laz Alonso & Jessie Usher among others.

The shooting for season 3 is currently underway.

