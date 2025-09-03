The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Thomas returning home, excited for his parents Taylor and Ridge’s upcoming nuptials. On the other hand, an irked Thomas confronted Brooke about trying to steal Ridge away. Lastly, Li kept hiding Luna and reprimands her for her reckless acts.

The drama, the conflict, the secrets and the plotting are all about to elevate the tension in the coming few weeks on the soap. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 3, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Katie having a heart-to-heart with her sister Brooke, telling her she needs to come clean to Taylor. Now that she faced Thomas and dealt with his confrontation, Brooke has been mulling over what to do. He told her to stay away from her parents and their lives.

But Brooke is still adamant about Ridge being her destiny. Is that why she is turning to her sister Katie? What will their heart to heart lead to? Is this going to be emotional and touching? Brooke states she is waiting for Ridge because he promised her in Italy that he would fix things for their love story.

But Ridge is Ridge, he can never not make up his mind and is always back and forth about things. And now that Thomas has confronted Brooke she is not sure what to do. Even Katie is asking Brooke to tell Taylor about what happened between her and Ridge in Italy. But will she listen to the advice?

Meanwhile, Thomas is also having another showdown with his own father because it takes two to tango and it;s not just Brooke betraying Taylor. He is sick of Brooke constantly wedging herself between Taylor and Ridge and him letting her. What exactly will this father and son confrontation lead to?

How will Ridge respond to Thomas and his questions? And then last but not the least, Li grows suspicious of Luna’s absences. She is growing sick and tired of Luna being reckless and selfish. Li has been keeping secrets but Luna is making it very difficult to keep her being alive under wraps.

She is not listening to Sheila or Li and is refusing to follow orders. And now Li is getting suspicious of where Luna is going and what she is hiding.

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Is Tormented By Dreams, Chad Confides His Feelings While Brady Updates Tate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News