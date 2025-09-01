The Bold and the Beautiful has been inching towards an exciting slate of arcs and storylines. They recently moved sets and are now equipped with a lot more space to build big sets and create new ideas. Michael Minnis, the head writer of the soap opera, shared what to expect during the fall slate.

Head Writer Michael Minnis Teases Fall 2025 Storyline

During a conversation with TV Insider, he shared that there’s going to be a lot of “drama and rollout with the stories that are happening right now” but they are also trying to center the show and focus on the couples and the families while also taking a breather from the really high dramatic stuff.

Luna recently raped Will and took advantage of the fact that he was not in his complete sense thanks to her spiking his drinks. “What Luna did was pretty awful. We are not condoning it in the least,” Michael said and added that this story will help unite the Spencer family and maybe Bill and Katie.

“It’s going to put a strain on Will and Electra and have ramifications on their relationship,” he mused. On the other hand, “Li and Sheila ultimately are going to be confidantes to one another as Luna’s grandmothers, who have invested a lot in Luna and are going to be concerned about her,” he mused.

This will also affect Sheila’s marriage with Deacon since it’s clear he does not like Luna and Sheila has still not told him that Luna is alive. Then there is the love triangle between Liam, Hope and Carter. Liam wants to reunite with Hope and be a family with their daughter. Carter wants to marry Hope.

Hope is bound to be conflicted but Daphne will also be back in action which will complicate things. Then there’s the love triangle between Ridge, Taylor and Brooke which seems to be never ending. Taylor might go into a brand new direction with “someone else that hopefully the fans will embrace.”

Steffy will return after her trip with her kids and will be quite surprised by everything that happened in her absence. Be it the drama in her parents’ upcoming wedding or the whole crazy Luna is alive situation. Donna will be involved in the Will and Luna debacle, since he is obviously her nephew.

Eric will continue to be the patriarch of the Forresters and be featured in the fashion related storylines. And then last but not the least, Zende will be “in and out at times” while continuing to be a part of Forrester Creations and “a successful designer who helps the company” whenever it’s really in need.

