Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: The Show Completes 2900 Episodes, Actor Dilip Joshi Cannot Contain His Excitement

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is unarguably one of the most successful and long-running shows on Indian TV. Entertaining audience throughout the course, the show has hit a milestone of 11 years and has completed 2900 episode of its run, WHAT! Expressing their happiness and gratitude are show runner Asit Kumar Modi and Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal in the show.

The show that has made its place in the hearts of the audience is been running successfully over a decade now. Talking about the same is Dilip, who is loved as Jethalal in the show/, he said, “2900 happysodes J! Congratulations from TMKOC Family to each one of you! There is so much excitement on the set every day and all the people associated with the show that shooting every single episode feels very fresh even after 11 years. An accomplishment of this magnitude would not have been possible without the constant support and love of our viewers and the hard work of the entire team.”

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma enjoys a huge fanbase. The show has also been announced as the ambassador of the Swachh Bharat Campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement that has released, Asit, the show runner has said, “It feels great that our show has completed 2900 happysodes which are full of happiness and laughter that are delivered with a social touch, and it is still going strong! It does feel very special that it is the only daily family Comedy TV show in the world to achieve this without any leaps. The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a show is great concept, innovative stories and unique storytelling. To achieve this is surely a good feeling as hard work, focus and dedication never goes waste. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV. 2020 has started with a bang for us and we have many more interesting tracks for our audience in the show for this year!”

The show was recently in headlines when there was buzz that Disha Vakhani was making a comeback on the show post her maternity break.

