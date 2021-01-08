Southern star Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the news with fans that she has wrapped up her shoot for the web show November Story.

“Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS. Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey,” she tweeted late on Thursday.

She also shared her look in the film. In the picture, she wears a serious expression and Indian wear.

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film “Andhadhun“, besides the Hindi film “Bole Chudiyan” co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Apart from this, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Konidela are geared up for the shoot of their next film, F3. The film is sequel of the comedy F2: Fun And Frustration, which released last year.

Varun posted some photos of the mahurat shot of the film on Instagram. In the image, Allu Arvind is seen holding the film’s clapboard and the actors are seen posing for the camera along with him.

Varun, who is back in town from his sister, actress Niharika’s wedding in Udaipur, captioned the image: “And the madness begins again #F3. Need all your love! #F3movie.”

Tamannaah seemed excited about the shoot, going by her caption. She shared the same pictures.

“The F2 gang is back (party emoji) Mahurat shot of F3 by Allu Arvind sir @srivenkateswaracreations @anilravipudi @venkateshdaggubati @varunkonidela7 @mehreenpirzadaa,” she wrote.

