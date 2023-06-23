Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. Now the actress is also slowly breaking her way to make a name in the Hindi film industry as well. However, the actress received a massive backlash for doing bold scenes in her latest web series Jee Karda.

Many of her fans were upset with the actress and pointed out that she broke her policy of refraining from performing intimate scenes on screen. A few also asked Tamannaah the reason behind her decision to break the policy. Now the actress answers why she is finally ready to do intimate scenes.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that Lust Stories Season 1 was a revelation that changed her perspective on onscreen intimacy and the way the audience perceives it. “It really gave me the power as a female actor and as just an audience that people want to watch these stories,” she said.

For the unversed, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap directed the four-part anthology Lust Stories. The anthology was made available on Netflix in 2018. The underlying theme of the shorts is lust, and it was bold in the depiction of the same.

“The taboo and shame around it are slowly wearing away because we are moving with the times, and everyone is evolving. I remember everyone that I knew had watched it, and everyone seemed to have enjoyed it,” Tamannaah Bhatia said.

For Tamannaah, such scenes are like the scenes of her eating food or stunts because everything is choreographed. “The entire process actually demystified so many things for me as a person and as an actor. It was very much needed for an actor like myself to present a side to the audience that they haven’t seen of me. I was so hungry to show people that I am an actor and I can do anything,” she said.

So what do you think about Tamannaah Bhatia’s opinion on performing intimate scenes on screen? Let us know in the comments.

