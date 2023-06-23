Actress Tillotama Shome, who plays the role of Lipika in the streaming series ‘The Night Manager’, has shared the trick for cracking her character in the show.

The actress revealed that to get the character right, she focussed on her walking and talking style.

Opening up about the preparations, Tillotama Shome said, “For my character Lipika, I just had to pay attention to her walking and talking style. Multiple discussions with my directors really helped in fully fleshing out the small and big details. For example, after every location scout my directors, Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose would personally show me spaces that they would have envisioned to shape Lipika. It felt really lucky to have directors who would share so much with me and this really pushed me to do more.”

‘The Night Manager: Part 2’, which stars Tillotama Shome, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

The fans loved the first part of The Night Manager and cannot wait to see the drama unfold in the second one.

