Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan.

Recently, Bhuvan had visited a restaurant in New Delhi and somehow a fan got to know about it and when she got to meet her idol in person, she could not hold back her tears of joy, which led to a lot of speculation.

Bhuvan said: “I recently visited New Delhi and was at a restaurant in Connaught Place. A fan found that out and waited for me outside the restaurant. The moment I came out, she was so emotional and excited that she started crying. Since it was a crowded area, few passersby noticed it and thought she was being troubled.”

He added: “They started to enquire if there was any problem. Then the girl clarified that she is a fan. By then I thought I was going to get in serious trouble. But on the hind side, it was nice to see people being vigilant about women’s safety.”

YouTube content-creator turned actor, Bhuvan made his OTT debut in 2023 with ‘Taaza Khabar‘. He later appeared in ‘Rafta Rafta’.

