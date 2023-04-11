Bhuvan Bam reveals how he almost landed in trouble in New Delhi
Bhuvan Bam reveals how he almost landed in trouble in New Delhi

Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan.

Recently, Bhuvan had visited a restaurant in New Delhi and somehow a fan got to know about it and when she got to meet her idol in person, she could not hold back her tears of joy, which led to a lot of speculation.

Bhuvan said: “I recently visited New Delhi and was at a restaurant in Connaught Place. A fan found that out and waited for me outside the restaurant. The moment I came out, she was so emotional and excited that she started crying. Since it was a crowded area, few passersby noticed it and thought she was being troubled.”

He added: “They started to enquire if there was any problem. Then the girl clarified that she is a fan. By then I thought I was going to get in serious trouble. But on the hind side, it was nice to see people being vigilant about women’s safety.”

YouTube content-creator turned actor, Bhuvan made his OTT debut in 2023 with ‘Taaza Khabar‘. He later appeared in ‘Rafta Rafta’.

