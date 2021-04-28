Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Roshan Kaur Sodhi aka Jennifer Mistry and her husband Bobby Bansiwal are celebrating their 23rd anniversary. The actress penned down an appreciation post for her husband. Read on to know more about what she wrote.

Advertisement

Jennifer took to social media and shared one of their unseen photos with her love-filled note. In the picture, she looked pretty as ever in a pink saree while her husband appeared handsome in a blue shirt. The actress, who has been married to Bobby for 20 years, thanked him for being by her side in good times and bad.

Sharing the picture, Jennifer Mistry wrote, “The best thing ever happened to me is YOU… thank you @bobbybansiwal for being there with me thru thick and thin all these 23 years…HAPPY LOVE ANNIVERSARY.” Take a look at the post below:

After she shared the post on Instagram, congratulatory messages started to pour in on her post. Several fans and her co-stars wished her on the post. Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hathi commented, “May the love grow as each day passes by.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Mehta wrote, “Happy anniversary…stay blessed.”

Jennifer Mistry recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. She even shared a post on social media that she received a brand new Royal Enfield Bullet from her husband on a special day. In her post, she wrote, “THE BIGGEST DREAM OF MY CHILDHOOD FULFILLED… Bought my first bike…my dad used to ride Royal Enfield Bullet all his life (it’s still there in my hometown- 1972 bullet) Was wishing to buy a bike since long but my hubby wasn’t allowing… finally he did, by saying- “pair pahuch jaega to le le”… I LOVED ALL OF THEM WHICH I RODE BUT FINALLY BOUGHT JISPAR PAIR PAHUCHE… So what do you think which one I bought?”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also wrote, “THANK U @bobbybansiwal Basically gifted US on the occasion of our 20th wedding anniversary in March 2021… we received it yesterday.”

Must Read: Asim Riaz Breaks Silence On Marrying Himanshi Khurana & There’s A Sad News!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube