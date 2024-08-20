Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 16 years since its first televised episode. In such a long journey, the show has become a cult classic in the history of Indian television. Apart from the hilarious episodes, fans enjoy memes on social media, thus building the legacy of the show and its characters. Recently, Mandar Chandwadkar addressed this meme culture surrounding the show and its popularity on social media.

TMKOC was started in 2008, and at the time, there weren’t many active social media users in the country. But things have changed drastically, and social media has become an important part of everyone’s lives. So, loyal fans of TMKOC keep sharing some rib-tickling memes related to the show and the characters. Due to this, the show has gained new fame.

Mandar Chandwadkar’s Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the memers’ favorite characters, and we often see his memes go viral on social media. Recently, while talking to ETimes TV, the actor talked about TMKOC and its characters’ popularity among members and took it sportingly.

Mandar Chandwadkar said, “It feels amazing that both people from our generation and the current generation connect with us. In our time, we only had letters and landline phones to communicate with people, while the current generation uses social media memes to reach out to us. Audiences from both eras connect with us.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further shared, “Whenever we perform some hilarious scenes, we start thinking, arre iska toh zarur meme bannewala hai, and people actually make them. It feels fantastic that we are connected to the youth.”

Mandar also talked about the funniest Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meme he found on the internet. He said, “Recently, I came across a meme from one of the old episodes where a truck arrives in Gokuldham Society, packed with all sorts of things, and everyone is curious about who it belongs to. It turns out to be sent by Sundar, and when they finally uncover the truck, they see Bhide’s name on it. Jethalal immediately turns to Bhide, creating a very funny situation.”

Meanwhile, in the other news, Mandar Chandwadkar reportedly charges a whopping 80,000 rupees for each episode.

