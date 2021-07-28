Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Comparison With FRIENDS - 'Madhavi Bhabhi' Sonalika Joshi Breaks Silence!

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entered its 14th year on television, and it’s a celebratory mood for all the stars. Sonalika Joshi, actress, playing the role of Madhavi Bhide on the show, has revealed many interesting anecdotes in her recent interview.

From army wives revealing how the show has brought them out of depression to the FRIENDS comparison, Sonalika’s latest excerpts prove how the show has turned into this huge phenomenon on Indian television.

In a Times Of India interview, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonalika talked about her journey on the show and said, “My journey on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a very eventful journey. It is very difficult to pick one memorable moment. But if I had to, I would say because of TMKOC, we got to know about so many festivals and be a part of the celebration. I have done Marathi shows as well, but because of this show, I got to showcase my dance skills.”

On comparing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with FRIENDS’, Sonalika said, “My daughter was very proud when she got to know that FRIENDS TV show was getting compared to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She came and told me this news because for their generation, it is a big thing. I was also very happy to see this proud feeling on her face.”

She also added, “We have performed at various festivals, we rehearsed for it, we played Antakshari, and I also got to sing in the show. And these small things hold a very important place in my heart. We have had a lot of fun during our Taarak journey.”

“My family feels proud when people appreciate my work, and they feel happy. But at the same time, it has become a common thing for them. Sometimes it gets difficult because we expect privacy sometimes, but people recognise us, and they come and meet. It’s fine. Now, they have got to use it,” concluded Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonalika Joshi.

