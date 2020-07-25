Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Dilip Joshi & Disha Vakani Met Their 108-Year-Old Fan!

It’s been over a decade but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still continuing its magic. Recently, the fresh new episodes of the show aired on television and as usual, the response was huge. But it’s not about the post lockdown episodes, we’ll be talking here. In today’s piece, it’s about the special moment when Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Daya met their 108-year-old fan.

Yes, you read that right! The popular duo shared a special moment with the 108-year-old granny. She travelled from all the way Rajasthan to Mumbai, only to meet her favourite Jethalal. She reached on the show’s set in Goregaon film city. The moment Dilip heard about his special fan, he took his time out from the shoot and visited her in Jethalal’s attire.

As per Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, the 108-year-old granny watches Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah daily without a miss. She even got tensed once when Jethalal was showed getting beaten up in of the episodes. Apart from this, Dilip Joshi even enjoyed a fun conversation as he asked granny about her health secret and diet.

Luckily, the special fan even got to meet Disha Vakani and had a light-hearted conversation with her too.

Towards the end, the granny gave some money to both Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani as ‘Shagun’ or good fortune. Both the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors were overwhelmed with the love and blessings from their 108-year-old fan.

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts about this special fan of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

