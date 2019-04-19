Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Surprise Turns Into A Problem For Jethalal!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2712: And finally the surprise unfolds for Jethalal, which is nothing but the exclusive deal cracked by Natu and Bagha. As per the deal, they have bought 1000 pieces of Titoo mobiles on a discounted rate of 1500 rs instead of 2000 rs.

Jethalal is angry about the deal as it seems infeasible to sell 1000 cell phones and that too of not-so-known brand. Natu and Bagha reveal their strategy about promoting the brand and sales of the smartphone but Jethalal remains unconvinced.

He asks to cancel the deal but Natu and Bagha explain that the deal has been locked and it couldn’t be cancelled as per the condition of the firm. As per the condition, the company would not take away the stock of cell phones, once delivered.

Jethalal is frustrated and in worry regarding the huge investment of 15 lakhs riding on the cell phone deal. Lost in the thoughts, he gets a call from Taarak Mehta, who asks his experience in the shop after the trip of Singapore. He shares about the blunder deal to Mehta, saying that he will explain it in detail about it at Abdul’s soda shop, in the night.

On the soda shop, everyone is delighted to enjoy the first sip of the soda after a joyful trip of Singapore. While everyone is sharing light-hearted moments, Abdul asks about Jethalal as he is missing at the shop to which Mehta states that Jethalal might be late as he is suffering from some business tension.

Jethalal arrives at the soda shop and shares about his tension of Titoo mobile deal. While everyone talks about the difficulty of selling such a huge number of cell phones in quick time but also assures Jethalal of providing some help.

