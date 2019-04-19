Kalank Box Office Day 2: Expectedly Drops On Thursday, Should Rise Again Due To Good Friday!

Kalank Box Office Day 2: After registering a very good number of 21.60 crores on Wednesday, Kalank dropped on Thursday due to it being a regular working day. The film collected 11.45 crores and though a better number would have been in 13-14 crores range, there is still a lot of time available to cover this bit of a ground.

So far, the film’s total stands at 33.05 crores and now one waits to see how big does the growth take place. It is partial holiday of Good Friday today and that could propel collections by a couple of crores. Post that there is a regular Saturday and Sunday when films further grow and that could ensure a decent extended weekend total for the multistarrer.

As of now it seems that the film could well earn around 80 crores before it enters the weekdays. Anything more than that would be an added bonus for the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer as from there on it would be a period of consolidation for the period love story drama.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

