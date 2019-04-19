Kalank Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Update: Witnesses A Not-So-Great Trending!

Kalank Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking Update: The periodic drama Kalank has managed to show some recovery today, after dipping considerably on the second day at the ticket windows. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene, in key roles, the movie traces back to 1940s.

Given the mixed word-of-mouth and negativity on social media, Kalank dropped considerably on the second day. Today due to Good Friday’s holiday, the movie is witnessing a sort of momentum in advance bookings, especially in the multiplexes across the major cities.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

To get a clearer picture of the advance bookings, let’s take a look at the major centres of the country:

Mumbai

It seems like the negativity has started playing its role as the movie is witnessing a huge drop in terms of advance bookings when compared with opening day. with a partial holiday of Good Friday, the boost was expected but with just 15% filling fast shows, the signs are alarming for the makers.

Delhi-NCR

The capital city too has slowed down and performing on the lines of Mumbai with 15-17% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnesses a considerable drop compared to opening day with about 12-15% filling fast shows.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is showing some sort of momentum with about 30% shows filling fast.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

Pune and Kolkata are all blank with the negligible number of filling fast shows.

Chennai is good with the limited number of shows.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!