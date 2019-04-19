Kalank Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: It’s An Alarming Sign!

Kalank Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: After a lot of anticipation and buzz, one of the most awaited films of 2019, Kalank released on April 17, 2019. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, the film raked in a huge number of 21.60 crores on its opening day.

As Kalank is a festive release (Mahavir Jayanti), it helped the film to become the highest opener of 2019 as well.

Now speaking about the early trends, the second day has dropped considerably in the collections. According to the early estimates which are flowing in, Kalank has collected in the range of 10-12 crores* which takes the total to 31.60-33.60 crores*. Well, it seems like the poor word-of-mouth is affecting the figures. Now considering the national holiday today (Good Friday), the film might pick up at the ticket windows.

Even after the mix to negative reviews, the movie might show an upward trend today. Also, there are no other releases in the theatres which might help Kalank to juice as much as it can. Next week, it will be tough for it to survive since Avengers: Endgame is arriving which will literally take the box office and screens by storm.

