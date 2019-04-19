Hera Pheri 3 Update: Yes! Raju, Baburao & Shaam Are Coming Back But There’s A Twist

Hera Pheri 3 Update: Hera Pheri has been one of the most loved franchises in Bollywood of all times. It’s been quite a while now that news of Hera Pheri 3 is doing the rounds. But now finally, the third part will be made with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, and we couldn’t have asked for more!

According to the latest report in Mumbai Mirror, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has brought the original director Priyadarshan back to make the 3rd instalment.

It is being said that all the three characters will play their real age in the film. A source close to the project informed MM, “It takes off from from where Phir Hera Pheri ended, but fast-forwards into the present. The trip is desperate again but in a completely different scenario.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan confirmed he is in talks the entire team but it will be a while before he begins filming it. He said, “I am currently busy with my Malayalam film, Marakkar: The Lion of Arabian Sea. It is a huge film and I will only think about Hera Pheri after this one is out of my system. Nothing is concrete as yet.”

Well, this is a great news to start your day with! Isn’t it?

Earlier, when we had asked Akshay about the update of Hera Pheri 3, he had simply said that the talks are still on.

