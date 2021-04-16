The second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the entertainment industry badly. Several actors were reportedly tested positive for the virus. As per a recent report, actor Kush Shah, who plays the role of Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had contracted the virus. Now an official statement has been issued updating about his health.

Kush Shah wasn’t the first actor in TMKOC to have tested COVID-19. Mandar Chandwadkar and Mayur Vakani, who play the role of Bhide and Sunderlal, were reportedly tested positive for the virus. But two weeks ago the two were tested negative and looking forward to resuming shooting.

Now an official statement has been issued by the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team clarifying that Kush Shah Aka Goli and 3 other crew members, who were infected with COVID-19, were home quarantined immediately. They all are now in good health.

The official statement of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers’ reads, “With ref to several news reports about Goli and 3 other crew members from TMKOC testing positive for COVID19, we wish to clarify that these individuals had undergone the tests over a week ago and were home quarantined. As of today, none of them is exhibiting any symptoms and they all are in good health. We thank everyone for their concern. As always, we promise to continue spreading positivity through humour and laughter and urge you to do the same. Meanwhile, keep watching your favourite show TMKOC and watch out for the animated version on Sony Yay.”

The clarification comes as a sigh of relief for all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans who were worried about them.

