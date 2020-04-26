Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Munmum Dutta AKA Babita Ji Tells Her Fans To Not Follow Her ‘Filthy & Fake’ TikTok Accounts

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular Indian TV shows currently. From the humour of the show to its funny characters, people are in love with everything about TMKOC and that’s why it’s running successfully since 2008. Babita Ji played by Munmun Dutta is one of the most loved characters of the show and the actress enjoys a huge fan following for it.

Munmun Dutta who has close to 3 million followers on Instagram keeps her fans updated about her life. Even in Lockdown, the actress is continuing to share her pictures with them. However recently Munmun had a very important message for her fans and that is regarding her fake accounts on TikTok.

As the actress downloaded the TikTok app recently, she found out that there are so many fake accounts of her on the viral app and these accounts are sharing nothing but filthy content. To make her fans aware of this and help them not get misled, Munmun took to Instagram stories.

By sharing the screenshots of several such fake accounts, Munmun requested her fans to not follow them and also report them for deletion. She also said that when she will make her TikTok debut she will herself let everyone know about it. “If I ever decide to come on TikTok, I will let you all know here first. Till then stay away from the fake ones!!” she wrote!

Have a look at the stories!

Meanwhile, we continue to wait for the lockdown to end, the life to return to normalcy, TMKOC cast to resume shooting, and come back with new episodes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!