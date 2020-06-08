Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Natu Kaka To Go Missing? Asit Modi Opens Up On The Absence Of Senior Actors From The Show

Coronavirus pandemic is slowing down a bit and things have started falling in place slowly. After three months of a strict lockdown, the current one is certainly bringing a smile on everyone’s face. The entertainment industry too has seen a big sigh of relief. With a green signal to the shoots, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are elated.

But with the permission of resuming shoots, come some very strict guidelines, with one of them being that no senior actors or child actors would be allowed on sets. As a result, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are worried about the fate of their beloved Nattu Kaka in the show. However, producer Asti Modi has now opened up on what’s about to happen.

Speaking to ETimes, the Taarak Mehta producer said, “Most senior artists don’t have an alternative source of income. Who will take care of their expenses? Also, there is no such rule for senior citizens, who run small shops. So, why should such a rule be implemented in our line of work?”

Asit Modi also said that pivotal characters like that of Natu kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are played by senior actors. The implementation of new guidelines means the absence of these actors from the sets for as long as two months. Invariably, this will cause immense trouble for continuity. Modi said, “The new GR is applicable for two months and will be amended later. But not having a pivotal character played by a senior artist will affect the continuity until then. Everyone has to come together to request the government to rethink and reconsider this rule.”

While we hope that things normalize soon, Taarak Mehta fans certainly won’t be able to stay without the ever so loyal Natu Kaka for long. Do let us know your thoughts on these new norms in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!