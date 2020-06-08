Sooryavanshi EXCLUSIVE: Gulshan Grover On Being The ‘Main Opposition’ To Akshay Kumar, Mumbai Saga & Sadak 2’s Straight-To-OTT Release & More

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 are a few of the most anticipated films of 2020. And one commonality between all these films is Bollywood’s very own ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover. The actor was eagerly waiting for these films to hit the theatres, however after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, they have all got inadvertently pushed.

While speaking exclusively to Koimoi, Gulshan Grover said that as an actor he feels frustrated about these unfortunate delays. “You want your work to be seen by the audience, especially by those who have been complaining that they haven’t seen the ‘Bad Man’ on the big screen for a while. However, at this point everyone’s safety is the topmost priority,” he says.

Gulshan Grover adds that he was looking forward to the release of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. “It was absolutely ready to hit the theatres, but the film was held back in the interest of public safety and for more audiences to enjoy it when it releases. I think it was a wise decision to take. I have been talking to various theatre owners off late, especially with the Chairman of Carnival Cinemas, who is a very dear friend of mine. He feels that it will be a while before the theatres open. A certain system will have to be devised on how the seating arrangements will be made and what other precautions will be taken.”

When asked about his role in Sooryavanshi Grover states, “I would like to clarify that in Sooryavanshi I am the main opposition to all these people. I would not like to call myself a villain, I have a certain point of view in the film and I will be doing that.”

Prod him on the rumours that Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga and Sadak 2 might release on an OTT platform, Gulshan says, “These are all assumptions at the moment. As far as I know, Sooryavanshi director has categorically said that he will not release it on OTT for sure. It is a big screen experience and we will wait for the theatres to open. Sooryavanshi is also the hope for the theatres to survive and to bring back the audience. So Sooryavanshi for sure is not releasing on OTT, and the other two are contemplating. But now with things opening up, I think they may also change their mind.”

