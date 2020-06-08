Akshay Kumar To Travel London For Resuming The Shoot Of Bell Bottom?

With the Coronavirus Pandemic causing disruption globally, the world of showbiz too has faced the brunt. With film and tv shoots being stalled, several actors and producers are facing heavy losses. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar might be most impacted by the delayed schedule.

With as many as 6 films in the pipeline, Akshay Kumar seems to now be taking the necessary steps in order to complete the shoots of all his upcoming projects. While the number of Coronavirus cases in spike with each passing hour, Akki has been creating awareness around the necessity of staying at home and keeping safe.

But if the industry rumour mill is anything to go by, it is being reported that since the situation is getting better in the UK, Akshay Kumar might soon fly to London in order to complete the shoot for Bell Bottom. Backed by Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani. The mega-budget period thriller is being directed by Ranjit Tewari, who had directed Akki in the 2016 Airlift.

Akshay Kumar has Bachchan Panday, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, a biopic on the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, Atrangi Re and the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb up for release.

We hope that the cast and crew of the film take extreme precautions and maintain social distancing norms while shooting. In the meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was the only Indian celebrity to be named in the Forbes List of Top 100 Highest Paid Celebrities In The World. Now isn’t that certainly an envious ft.?

