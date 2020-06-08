The Telangana government on Monday permitted the resumption of shooting for films and television programmes.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao signed the file, allowing filmmakers and television programme producers to resume the shootings.

The Chief Minister said that the shooting for films and television programmes may be resumed with a limited number of workers and while following the guidelines issued by the government. He also allowed post-production works to resume, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

However, KCR refused to allow re-opening of cinema theatres, saying the Central government’s guidelines have to be followed to check the spread of Covid-19.

Recently some prominent personalities from Telugu film industry had called on the Chief Minister to request him to permit shootings of films, TV programmes, post-production works and re-opening of cinema theatres. Responding positively to the request, he had asked the officials to work out modalities.

Minister for Cinematography T. Srinivas Yadav and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had held a meeting with leading film personalities to prepare the draft modalities. Representatives from the film industry gave the assurance that they will follow the government guidelines and undertake shootings and post-production works with a limited number of workers.

Following their assurance, the Chief Minister decided to give permission for shootings and post-production works.

