It’s been quite some time since we have seen Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the big screen. The actor who was last seen in Dabangg 3, has been making headlines following his much anticipated Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action drama which was originally slated to release last month on the auspicious occasion of Eid had to be postponed because of lockdown.

The latest buzz is, Salman Khan in Radhe will be seen grooving to remix of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s hit dance track ‘Seeti Maar’ from latter’s 2017 hit release, Duvvada Jagannadham.

As per the report from tollywood.net, the remix version for Salman Khan starrer will be composed by none other than Tollywood music director Devi Sri Prasad, who also has composed the original track.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited by the music composer and the makers of Radhe.

If everything falls in place, then it will be for the second time where Salman Khan will be dancing to the tunes of the remix version of Allu Arjun’s hit track. Earlier, the Bollywood superstar made entire nation groove to Dhinka Chika in Ready, which was originally a remix version of Ringa Ringa from Allu Arjun’s Aarya 2.

More about Salman Khan’s Radhe, the action drama also has Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff along with others in key roles. The film is been helmed by Prabhu Deva, and it is jointly bankrolled by Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan films.

