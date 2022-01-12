Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it was launched in 2020. The show has largely maintained the top spot on the chart but now it seems the show’s oldest competitor is back to take back the spot. It is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The television drama series and TMKOC have been giving tough competition to each other on the TRP charts. This week, Dilip Joshi’s show has taken a lead over Anupamaa thus retaining the numero uno position as per the latest report.

As per Bollywood Life report, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma starter Anupamaa has been pushed to the second position as the current storyline of the show tells Anuj Kapadia’s love saga and Malvika’s depression which are being loved by all.

Following Anupamaa on the TRP charts was The Kapil Sharma Show. The show now earned the third position on the TRP chart. It held the same position last week as well. Like many big stars gracing the show, fans are excited to watch The Kapil Sharma Show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also followed the suit.

Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer continue to rule the fourth position this week too. Fans of the show are enjoying the storyline of Akshara’s accident and Abhimanyu expressing love. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya is in the fifth position on the list.

Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the masses for years and has been ruling the hearts of TV audiences. The show has retained the sixth spot on the TRP list while Pandya Store has witnessed a great jump. Shiny Doshi’s show has now grabbed the seventh spot this week.

Imlie, Wagle Ki Duniya, India’s Best Dancer 2 have grabbed the last three spots of TRP list.

