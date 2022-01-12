It’s the season of weddings in B-Town as multiple Bollywood/Television stars are getting hitched with their long time boyfriend/girlfriend. After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s hush hush marriage, Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar by the end of this month. Scroll below to know more details.

The actress who started her career in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has come a long way. However, she has been away from television for a while as she’s focusing more on Bollywood projects. Roy who was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Made In China is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier it was reported that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar might be getting hitched in Dubai or Italy, but turns out the couple has already booked a luxury hotel in Goa for their big day. For the unversed, their pre-wedding ritual will be held on January 26, followed by their wedding on January 27.

A source close to Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar told News18, “It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white.”

Talking about the guest list, the source added, “Among the guest list that has been invited, Aashka Goradia has already confirmed her presence. Apart from that, producer Ekta Kapoor who is a close friend of the actor has also agreed to attend the festivities.”

On the other hand, filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra will also be gracing Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding. Meanwhile, as per reports by Hindustan Times, the couple has booked W Goa near the Vagator beach as the venue for the wedding.

