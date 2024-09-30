Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a game changer in the lives of all the actors associated with it. Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others reached households through this iconic Indian sitcom, and even now, they enjoy massive popularity. Other than fame, the show also boosted their wealth through hefty paychecks. One such actor is Samay Shah, who shot to fame with this show and currently enjoys a decent salary. Keep reading to know how much he earns for each episode!

Rise of Samay with TMKOC

Samay is one of the cast members who has been associated with the show since its inception. Yes, he has been a part of TMKOC since 2008, and his character of Gogi became a household name within a few years. Till now, he’s famous for his portrayal of Gogi and is one of the beloved members of Tapu Sena.

Salary of Samay Shah in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

We all know that actors like Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt are the important pillars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But even Samay Shah is an important member without whom there would be no fun in the show. And for being such an integral part, the actor is paid a decent amount for each episode.

While the exact number is not known, it learned that Samay Shah gets paid rupees 10,000 as a salary for shooting each episode.

Samay Shah earns too less than the new Tapu?

We all know that Raj Anadkat was replaced by Nitish Bhaluni in 2023, and since then, he built his own image as Tapu. For the unversed, Nitish reportedly gets rupees 20,000 for each episode. If we compare this to Samay Shah’s paycheck, the latter is earning 50% less amount than the new Tapu to portray the character of Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

However, it’s totally understandable as Nitish Bhaluni essays one of the major characters of TMKOC and has more screen time as compared to Samay.

