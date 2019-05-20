Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: From Dayaben To Jethalal Gada – Characters – Then & Now!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved Indian sitcoms which is entertaining the audiences from the last 11 years and is all set to enter its 12th year, this July. Be it the popular characters like Daya, Jethalal or their sweet ‘Gokuldham’ society, everything related to the show has left the viewers with some jolly memories.

Over the years, TMKOC has gone through several character changes, out of which some were appreciated, while some didn’t go down well with the fans.

Let’s take a look at some important character changes in TMKOC:

Jethalal

Jethalal is one of the most prominent characters of TMKOC and in the 11 years of journey, it never disappointed the fans. Apart from the reflection of growing ages, there’s hardly a difference in the unmatchable energy of the Dilip Joshi and character, on a whole.

Daya

It could be said that Dayaben is the most popular character in the show. Known for her mad antics, be it her voice or over-enthusiastic behaviour, the character turned subtle in recent years. There is a certain group of viewers who didn’t like the transition of Dayaben. Coming to the latest update, Disha Vakani essaying the popular role, has stayed away from the show and the reports about her comeback are still unclear.

Tapu

Tapu is synonymous to the hero and a soul of Gokuldham Society. Right from mischiefs to standing for any necessary cause, Tapu is the binding thread of Tapu Sena. For about 9 years, Bhavya Gandhi essayed the character, which was replaced by Raj Anadkat.

Dr. Hathi

In the beginning, for a couple of years, Nirmal Soni essayed the character of Dr. Hansraj Hathi but it was Kavi Kumar Azad, who amassed the massive popularity for his ‘heavyweight’ role. Sadly, after the demise of Azad last year, Nirmal Soni filled the shoes of Hathi.

Sonu

The topper and the integral part of Tapu Sena, Sonu, became quite popular for her sober yet fun loving character. Initially, Jheel Mehta used to essay Sonu, which was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali, only to make Sonu more popular.

Mr. & Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi

Mr. & Mrs. Sodhi is another funniest couple of Gokuldham, probably the second to Jethalal and Daya. The couple is always seen indulged in a banter over the ‘Party Sharty’ talk. In 2013, when the characters were replaced by the new faces, it received a high backlash from the loyal viewers. In mere one year, the old Mr. and Mrs. Sodhi were re-introduced in a show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!