Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Aarti Joshi Feels "80 Out Of 100 People In This Industry Are Dishonest"

Actress Aarti Joshi is one of the recognized faces in the television industry. She is well known for her stint in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dhadkan Zindagi ki, and crime thriller web series Dalla where she was playing the role of an IPS officer.

The actress has also appeared in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and Narendra Modi’s biopic. Now she remembers her early days in the TV industry and when she made her acting debut with SAB TV’s sitcom. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Times Now Navbharat, Aarti Joshi talks about how much recognition she received for her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, “This show has given me the most important role in my entire career. Even today people know me as Aarti Joshi of Taarak Mehta. The serial which was seen in my house, it was like a dream to see me in that show. I can never forget that time and the show.”

Aarti Joshi also revealed how many problems she faced during the initial phase of her acting career. “I have a Gujarati background. At first, I faced opposition from my family. They were concerned, how will I go and live alone in Mumbai, but I came out and proved them wrong. However, at the beginning of my career, I met many fake people and I got caught in their clutches. 80 out of 100 people in the industry are dishonest,” she said.

Aarti Joshi also spoke about how actors faced difficulty in the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked if she fears the same as the country is facing the third wave of the virus, she replied, “In the first and second wave, the artists suffered a lot as most of the things remained closed. The earnings of many people were affected and economic disharmony came in front of everyone. However, those who stood still remained. Now that there is a third wave, there are not so many restrictions and work is going on. In such a situation, I hope that there will be no dearth of opportunities for the artists.”

