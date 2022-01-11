An endearing family drama is one that receives love through all of its seasons. The popularity of the Pearson family of celebrated family drama, This Is Us, is a testimony to all viewers holding a soft corner for delightful family dramas that make you cry, laugh and fall in love at the same time.

This grounded, life-affirming series reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share can transcend time, distance, and even death. the final season of This Is Us streams on Disney+ Hotstar from 5th January.

As the heartening adventures of the Pearson family come to an end in the final season of This is Us, here’s looking at iconic Bollywood actors who would be perfect for playing different members of the Pearson family.

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) – Sushmita Sen

Mandy Moore’s Rebecca is a fierce woman, taking on the world after the demise of her husband and then finding the courage to move on. There is no one else who could pull off this ‘This Is Us’ character with the grace and finesse it deserves than celebrated actor Sushmita Sen. Having repeatedly proved her mettle through projects like Aarya and Aaghaz, she is a force to be reckoned with and would bring Rebecca to life like no other.

Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) – Aamir Khan

Jack was as close to perfect as one could get to being a father, husband, and friend. The perfect patriarch for the Pearson family, Jack brought different facets of masculinity to the table. Known for his chameleon-like abilities and stoic yet charming demeanour, Aamir Khan would be the perfect fit for this family.

Kevin (Justin Hartley) – Ranbir Kapoor

As the boy next door with a charming smile, Justin brought life to ‘This Is Us’. His personality made millions in the show and real-life swoon over him. We are a bit torn with this one but, Sanju’s Ranbir Kapoor would do the desi trick for us. He’s charmed our socks off time and again and would bring out the sensitivities and machismo of Kevin eloquently.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) – Vidya Balan

Arguably our favourite character on the show, Chrissy Metz’s Kate is a breath of fresh air. The relatable factor with Kate is high and her portrayal almost always leaves us questioning what we would’ve done in her position. Vidya Balan has already shown her acting prowess portraying unconventional roles in films like Kahaani. She can evoke similar feelings within us as Kate Pearson. This innate ability of Vidya Balan makes her the obvious choice for a role as layered and nuanced as Kate.

Randall (Sterling Brown) – Dhanush

The perfectionist of ‘This Is Us’, Randall Pearson is a character that will forever remain etched in our hearts. His brutal vulnerability, honesty, and adoration that lies with his family are heartwarming. Dhanush’s emotional range- as we have seen in movies like Atrangi Re and Maari 2- is unmatched. His ability to display feelings and his passionate treatment of the character that the script demands, will translate to a beautiful Randall.

