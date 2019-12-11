Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben’s Replacement FOUND?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become a hot topic of discussion currently. With the exit of Disha Vakani 2 years back, the show has been constantly talked about and the fans are eager to know if Disha would ever come back on the show or not. Disha had taken a maternity leave 2 years ago and still hasn’t returned back on the show.

Rumours had it that Disha wanted to come back on the show after her maternity break but her husband wasn’t very comfortable with it. It was reported that her husband Mayur Pandya is creating issues with regards to her comeback on the show and had put forward some demands. The makers had even agreed to fulfil all the demands put forward by the actress but her husband wasnt still convinced for her comeback on the show.

But now it looks like the makers might have finally found her replacement. Well, not literally. It is just a viral video of a girl who can be seen mimicking Dayaben’s voice like a pro. The girl in the video perfectly fits into the shoes of Dayaben as she imitates her.

While the news of Disha Vakani’s return is yet a mystery, netizens are going crazy over the fact that the girl is nailing Dayaben’s role. Many went on to label her as the perfect replacement for Disha Vakani. Sources say that Disha might return to the show for an episode but the producers and makers have yet not confirmed the news.

Daya's replacement found Posted by Jitha lel on Saturday, November 30, 2019

Earlier, a source revealed to SpotboyE that Disha Vakani may not return on the show anytime soon as her demands were not fulfiled. Disha demanded for 6 hours shift a day as she wants to dedicate time to her family, especially her daughter. While producer Asit Modi was okay with the conditions, it did not materialise with many of the actors on the show who objected to her demands.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, producer Modi had also stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.” But they failed to find a fresh face for the show and are now trying to pursue Divya to come back.

