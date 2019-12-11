VIDEO: Sunny Leone Imitates Sunny Deol’s ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ Dialogue In A Hilarious Way

Sunny Leone is amongst those celebrities who never fails to win the hearts due to her off-screen charming persona and cheerful presence. Recently, the actress attended one of the promotional events and an incident took place that led to the audience burst into laughter.

The video featuring Sunny Leone is trending on social media, in which she imitated Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue, “Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padta hai, toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai (When I hit someone with my 2.5 kg arm, the guy doesn’t get up. He dies).” Although, she recited it quite well, her funny actions spilled the laughter in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and popular TV show host Rannvijay Singh are coming up with their first-ever podcast shows on a digital app.

Sunny’s podcast show will be called “Confession” while Rannvijay will be sharing his thoughts on a podcast show “Life Ki Rann Neeti”.

“I have always been judged by people for who they assume me to be. Judging someone is easy, even if you may not have walked in their shoes, or don’t know the whole story. This fear of judgment leads most of us to brush our dark secrets under the carpet, and suffer in isolation,” said Sunny, explaining the intent of her show.

She added: ” ‘Confessions’ is about sharing this emotional burden that often seems too ugly to embrace. During the course of the show, I’ll help fans embrace themselves by helping them reconcile even though they may have wronged or have been wronged. There’s no judgement and no questions asked, just a friend in need.”

