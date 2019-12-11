Bigg Boss 13: WHOA! Sidharth Shukla Is The Most Searched TV Celebrity Of 2019

Sidharth Shukla is making headlines ever since he entered the house of Bigg Boss 13. He is considered to be one of the best players and has got a massive fan following among the Indian audiences. He is also known for losing his temper before anyone else in the house. Yes, the host Salman Khan has warned him for his behaviour a few days ago.

Sidharth got into a physical fight with Asim Riaz and it got exaggerated so much that Salman had to warn him to not behave the same way in the house or else he’ll not get to work with anyone in the industry after he’s done with the reality show. Well, all said is done, he’s still fans’ favourite.

Because of his continuous fights in the house, the TRP is touching the skies of the channel. This is the reason that the channel has extended the show for five more weeks and Sidharth is getting paid a whopping amount for the same.

On the other hand, Sidharth is the most searched TV celebrity of 2019. Google has just released a list of top 10 most searched celebrities of 2019, take a look here.

Indian Airforce Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has topped the list followed by singer Lata Mangeshkar and teacher Anand Kumar. Sidharth has bagged 9th position followed by Koena Mitra who came 10th. Now, that’s some achievement. Isn’t it!

