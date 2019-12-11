Mamangam: Nivin Pauly Extends His Best Wishes To Mammootty & Team Of Period Drama

Mollywood superstar Mammootty’s much-anticipated release Mamangam will be the hitting big screens tomorrow. The superstar’s fans are all excited to catch their favourite actor’s magnum opus on its release date in large numbers.

But it is not just Mammootty fans who are eager to watch his film, even his colleagues are keen to catch the period drama based on the real story.

After superstar Mohanlal, Kollywood star Nivin Pauly took to Instagram to wish Mammootty and team Mamangam good luck for the film.

Nivin on Insta handle wrote: “As dearest Mammukka’s (@mammootty ) #Mamangam releases tomorrow, like everyone else, I am also excited to watch this magnum opus & the megastar on the big screen! We should all be proud of the fact that a film of this magnitude is crossing all seas and will surely make Malayalis across the world proud. My best wishes to #Mammukka. Thank you for keeping us inspired all the time!! Good luck my dearest @iamunnimukundan, Padmakumar, Shankar Ramakrishnan & its visionary producer Venu Kunnappilly!! Let this be a game-changer for the Malayalam cinema! 😍”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about Mamangam, the film is based on the Mamangam festival, which used to be held once in 12 years at Thirunavaya on the banks of the river Bharatapuzha in Kerala.

Mammootty in the film will be seen as a warrior named Chevar who leads his group of warriors known as Chaaverukal in a war against their arch-rival, the Zamorin rulers.

Mamangam is said to be one of the costliest films made in Malayalam film industry. The magnum opus also stars Unni Mukundan, Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Mohanan, Mohan Sharma, Anu Sithara, Neeraj Madhav along others in important roles.

Mamangam is been helmed by M.Padmakumar, and it is produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya films. The Mammooty starrer will hit big screens on 12th December in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Talking about Nivin, the actor who was last seen in Moothon, recently kickstarted his next, ‘Padavettu’. The film helmed by debutante filmmaker Liju Krishna. The Nivin Pauly starrer will be bankrolled by actor-producer Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne’s Production house.

The music for Padavettu is being composed by Govind Vasantha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!