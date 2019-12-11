Malayalam Actor Shane Nigam FINALLY Apologises Over His Controversial Remarks On Producers

Young Malayalam actor Shane Nigam (23) has tendered an apology for his controversial statement on a social media platform where he termed film producers as “mad caps”.

Nigam took to Facebook to say that he made the statement on Monday and that it was a casual one.

“If my statement has hurt anyone, I tender an apology for that. In the past when I came under severe attack, I forgave those who did that and just like that, I am sure I would be forgiven too.

“I believe that patience is the biggest virtue. I expect and believe that my God and the organisation I trust will be with me always. Let us all travel through the path of patience,” wrote the young actor.

The issue between Nigam and the producers first flared up on November 28 when the latter met and decided that no producer will sign up the actor, whose habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits, and also decided to stop the shooting of two of his films.

They later decided that unless Nigam reimburses the production cost of about Rs 7 core for the two films, the ban on him will not be revoked.

Though Nigam is not a member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), his late father and veteran actor Kalabhavan Abi was close to all the senior members of AMMA and hence they were keen to resolve the issue.

They even did that, but on two occasions, after the patch up talks were going smooth, Nigam came out hammer and tongs against the producers, forcing them to ensure that Nigam is banned .

Even the State Minister of Cinema, A.K. Balan, on more than one occasion batted for Nigam and wished and hoped that ego should not be allowed to inflate and given the age of Nigam, it would be best if the policy of forgive and forget is adopted.

The young actor was recently seen in popular Malayalam movies like ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Ishq’.

