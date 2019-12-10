Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben’s Comeback Still Uncertain?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on television. The daily soap lovers love the light-hearted show but have been missing its lead actress Disha Vakani for a long time now. Disha had taken a maternity leave 2 years ago and still hasn’t returned back to the show.

Earlier, it was reported that her husband Mayur Pandya is creating issues with regards to her comeback on the show. The makers have even agreed to fulfill all the demands put forward by the actress but her husband wasn’t still convinced for her comeback on the show.

Speculations also suggested that the makers are trying their best to bring back the actress on the show and have even formulated a plan on how they will bring back Disha on the show. But now it looks like she might actually not come back even after so many efforts.

According to reports in SpotboyE, a source has revealed that Disha Vakani may not return on the show anytime soon as her demands were not fulfiled. Disha demanded for 6 hours shift a day as she wants to dedicate time to her family, especially her daughter. While producer Asit Modi was okay with the conditions, it did not materialise with many of the actors on the show who objected to her demands.

The source also stated that certain actors are not comfortable with Disha’s condition. If this demand materialises, it would mean a delay in their scenes getting shot as per schedule. So, for now, the makers have kept the discussions aside and no developments are happening whatsoever in that direction.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, producer Modi had also stated, “I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben.” But they failed to find a fresh face for the show and are now trying to pursue Divya to come back.

Let’s see what will happen now.

